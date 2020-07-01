CSU Pueblo Athletics cancels all summer camps and leagues

Colorado State University Pueblo Athletics has announced the cancellation of all summer individual and team camps and leagues for 2020.

"We are very disappointed to announce the incredibly difficult decision to cancel all Pack Athletics day and residential camps, as well as, our adult soccer league, said Dr. Paul Plinske, CSU Pueblo Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. "We understand the value of camps to our community and we will miss the opportunity to develop local youth while showcasing our staff, facilities and University."

Camps were scheduled to begin Monday and run throughout the summer months. CSU Pueblo Athletics had nearly 20 camps scheduled for July and August with the expectation of 2,000 campers to be on campus.

Refunds: For those who have paid and registered online for any CSU Pueblo Athletics camp or league will be issued a refund. The process is underway.

"The COVID-19 health crisis is a fluid and ever-changing, so our decision was made based on current information," Plinske said. "Governor Polis has extended the "Stay-at-Home" Order, cases in Pueblo are on the rise and our University if not willing to put its staff, students or youth at risk."

"Our number one goal is to protect our community," Plinske added. "We also want to give our student-athletes every chance to have a safe July and a full return to participation in August. We spent hundreds of hours trying to make camps and our league possible. We are not being complacent one bit, but there are just too many concerns to overcome."

CSU Pueblo and CSU Pueblo Athletics will continue to host special events that fulfill the mission of the institution, which includes the Swallows Charter Academy Commencement (Friday, July 3), special athletic-related fund-raisers and other events, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

As a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Colorado State University - Pueblo competes in 22 varsity sports in NCAA Division II intercollegiate athletics.