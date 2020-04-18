CHSAA to make decision on spring season by May 2nd

In an open letter Saturday to the Colorado high school sports community, CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced a deadline for deciding on the future of spring sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHSAA announced a decision to resume or cancel the remainder of the season will be made on or before May 2. CHSAA noted they are consulting and collaborating efforts "with state, educational and health officials" to determine the possibility of re-starting the spring season.

The spring season is indefinitely suspended until April 30. Earlier in the week, CHSAA officials noted that a cancellation of spring athletics would also spill over to summer. According to chsaanow.com, If statewide activities are canceled, "we would not conduct a summer season outside of the educational construct. If the spring season is canceled and once the defined school year ends, no events would be conducted."