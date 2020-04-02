CHSAA suspends spring sports, activities until April 30

In conjunction with Colorado Governor Jared Polis's order to keep schools and non-essential businesses closed throughout April, CHSAA has suspended all spring activities and sports until April 30th due to the growing threat of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the extension came down from CHSAA, following state guidelines on "school closures and mandatory social-distancing," according to chsaanow.com.

Gov. Polis's stay-at-home order is active until at least April 11th, and could be extended as the date approaches.