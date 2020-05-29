CHSAA legislative council votes on changes for 2020-21 season

In the first virtual meeting for CHSAA officials in 99 years, the state athletics council voted to change a number of bylaws pertaining to the 2020-21 season.

A complete rundown on changes can be found on chsaanow.com. They include:

New playoff seeding for 4A and 5A basketball: using a combination of Maxpreps rankings, RPI standings, and a coaches poll.

Two classifications for hockey, splitting into 4A and 5A competition. According to CHSAA, the 37 teams fielded for high school hockey will increase parity when divided into two state champions.

Baseball postseason changes for 2A teams. The playoffs will now join 3A, 4A, and 5A with a 32-team regional bracket.

