CHSAA boys basketball tournament: Harrison advances to Sweet 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Harrison Panthers dominated Sierra High School Saturday 55-28 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the CHSAA 4A boys state basketball tournament.
The 9th-seeded Cheyenne Mountain Indians were upset in the second round of the tournament, falling to Lincoln 56-48.
4A SCORES:
Mead 83, Air Academy 49
Silver Creek 72, Thomas Jefferson 70
Lincoln 56, Cheyenne Mtn. 48
Montrose 48, Evergreen 46
Golden 59, Discovery Canyon 54
Pueblo East 41, Pueblo Central 35
Northfield 69, Holy Family 60
Erie 67, Lewis-Palmer 56
Glenwood Springs 55, Weld Central 30
Green Mountain 50, Centaurus 46
Harrison 55, Sierra 28
Pueblo West 50, Sand Creek 47
Longmont 55, Palisade 27
Widefield 59, Conifer 46
Skyline 58, Wheat Ridge 48
The Classical Academy 45, Mitchell 40