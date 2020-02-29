CHSAA boys basketball tournament: Harrison advances to Sweet 16

The Harrison Panthers dominated Sierra High School Saturday 55-28 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the CHSAA 4A boys state basketball tournament.

The 9th-seeded Cheyenne Mountain Indians were upset in the second round of the tournament, falling to Lincoln 56-48.

4A SCORES:

Mead 83, Air Academy 49

Silver Creek 72, Thomas Jefferson 70

Lincoln 56, Cheyenne Mtn. 48

Montrose 48, Evergreen 46

Golden 59, Discovery Canyon 54

Pueblo East 41, Pueblo Central 35

Northfield 69, Holy Family 60

Erie 67, Lewis-Palmer 56

Glenwood Springs 55, Weld Central 30

Green Mountain 50, Centaurus 46

Harrison 55, Sierra 28

Pueblo West 50, Sand Creek 47

Longmont 55, Palisade 27

Widefield 59, Conifer 46

Skyline 58, Wheat Ridge 48

The Classical Academy 45, Mitchell 40