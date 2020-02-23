CHSAA State Wrestling Recap: Pueblo East finishes second, Garcia gets 4th title

Pueblo East's Andy Garcia made history Saturday night at the Pepsi Center, winning the individual heavyweight state title for an unprecedented 4th straight season. He helped the Eagles to a second place finish in 4A in the 2020 CHSAA Wrestling State Championships, and becines the only Eagle to 4-peat at states in school history.

Windsor High School took the 4A crown with 190 total team points. All five of their wrestlers who made it to the final bouts won their respective championships.

In 5A, Pomona won their 4th title in the last five years, dominating their classification again with 198.5 team points. Pine Creek High School finished 11th overall.

Wray High claimed their 14th state championship in school history, edging out Rocky Ford to take the crown.

There was a tie atop the 3A class. Both Eaton and Valley finished with 105.5 team points. According to CHSAAnow.com, it is the first team championship tie in Colorado state wrestling since 1992.

TEAM SCORES:

2A:

1. Wray 162.5

2. Rocky Ford 123.5

3. Cedaredge 98.0

4. Highland 95.5

5. Centauri 91.0

6. John Mall 89.0

7. Lyons 78.5

8. Paonia 72.0

9. Buena Vista 67.0

10. Hotchkiss 62.0

3A:

1. Eaton 105.5

1. Valley 105.5

3. Jefferson 101.0

4. Pagosa Springs 99.5

5. Alamosa 91.0

6. Bennett 79.0

7. Weld Central 72.5

8. Berthoud 71.5

9. Eagle Valley 67.0

9. Lamar 67.0

11. La Junta 64.0

4A:

1. Windsor 190.0

2. Pueblo East 149.5

3. Broomfield 116.0

4. Pueblo County 101.5

5. Pueblo West 86.0

6. Cheyenne Mtn. 84.0

7. Mesa Ridge 71.0

8. Montrose 70.0

9. Loveland 65.5

10. Longmont 58.0

5A:

1. Pomona 198.5

2. Rocky Mountain 110.5

3. Ponderosa 97.0

4. Cherokee Trail 90.0

5. Brighton 74.0

6. Douglas County 73.5

7. Monarch 73.0

8. Grandview 70.0

8. Poudre 70.0

10. Grand Junction 67.0

11. Pine Creek 56.0