CHSAA Cancels Remaining State Basketball Tournament Games

For Colorado high school teams and athletes, the 2020 Basketball season ends in the final four. Late Thursday night, CHSAA announced the rest of the state tournament was cancelled.

FROM CHSAA:

Throughout the process of communicating our plan regarding the state basketball tournaments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have maintained that the tournaments would be played unless a state agency or a host venue made a decision affecting that status.

On Thursday evening, the CHSAA office was informed by the University of Denver that the school would no longer be able to host the Class 3A state basketball tournament.

With uncertainty at all additional sites, including a state of emergency declaration by the City of Denver, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the remainder of all state basketball tournaments in all classes.

"Everything we've done up to this point was to try and keep the experience of a state basketball tournament for our student participants and high school communities," said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green. "In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are compelled to discontinue play in all tournaments."

The move is in line with similar decisions from the NCAA, which cancelled all remaining winter sports championships and spring sports championships. Additionally, other high school associations, such as Connecticut, Oregon, Texas, California and Kentucky have made similar announcements. Some of those, Wisconsin and Kansas, canceled on Thursday night.

"We want to thank those who have supported us through the difficult decisions in these uncertain times," Blanford-Green said.