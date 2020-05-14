CC hockey's Nick Halloran signs with AHL’s Ontario Reign

Colorado College senior forward Nick Halloran signed an American Hockey League contract with the Ontario Reign for the 2020-21 season, the organization announced on Thursday.

Ontario is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Los Angeles Kings.

Halloran, from Draper, Utah, finished second on the team this season with 30 points and led the Tigers with 18 assists. He finished his career with 97 points (40g,57a) in 119 games.

The 2019-20 assistant captain was a second-team All-America selection and first-team all-NCHC pick following his sophomore campaign when he finished third in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and tied for 15th in the country with 45 points (19g,26a). In addition to winning the NCHC Three Stars Award that season, Halloran’s 36-point improvement tied for first nationally after collecting nine points (5g,4a) as a freshman.

Halloran is the second Tiger in as many years to sign with Ontario, following in the footsteps of 2019 graduate Mason Bergh.