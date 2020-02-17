CC Tigers hold off Air Force 4-2 in Historic Faceoff at Falcon Stadium

The Colorado College Tigers finished the weekend sweep beating Air Force 4-2 Monday night. After the game, both teams gathered at center ice, under the Falcon Stadium lights, for a picture. Win or lose, they know they will never forget this historic night.

"I have been a part of a couple NCAA tournament teams, some final eight teams and this is definitely at the top of my college hockey experience. I am so thankful the NHL let us play out here, the atmosphere was unbelievable and it's a memory I will never forget." said Air Force senior Matt Pulver.

Grant Cruikshank had the hot hand early for Colorado College. The sophomore scored in all three periods for his first career hat trick.

"Just the experience of playing outdoors here at Air Force was the biggest memory for me. To walk away with a win was icing on the cake." said Cruikshank.

With the two wins, the Tigers will be holding on to the Pikes Peak Trophy for another year.