CC Hockey unveils 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

The Colorado College hockey program announced its 2020-21 non-conference schedule Friday. The Tigers, who open the season with six non-league games, will play 10 total contests outside of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference in ’20-21.

The regular season opens against the University of Maine on Oct. 9-10, and Union College on Oct. 16-17, with both series played at the Broadmoor World Arena. The Tigers then travel to East Lansing, Mich., to face Michigan State on Oct. 23-24.

Colorado College plays host to Princeton during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, and will participate in the Mariucci Classic, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

Dates for the Mariucci Classic, in addition to a pre-season exhibition game and the full NCHC slate, will be announced on Wednesday, April 8.