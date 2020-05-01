CC Hockey announces Team Awards after Virtual Banquet

Following a virtual team banquet on April 23, the Colorado College hockey program announced its 2019-20 team awards through social media channels this week.

Senior Chris Wilkie earned the team’s top honor, the Thayer Tutt Most Valuable Player Award. Wilkie, who also won the M.B. Hopper Award as the team’s leading scorer, collected a career-high 31 points this season, finishing in a tie for ninth overall in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. The NCHC honorable-mention selection notched 23 goals, which tied for second in the country, along with career highs of five power-play and three game-winning goals.

Sophomore co-captain Grant Cruikshank won the prestigious Scott Winkler Award, which honors the player that earns the respect of his teammates by showing humility, optimism and support through his love and appreciation for the game as well as his teammates. Winkler passed away unexpectedly in June of 2013 after completing his senior season at Colorado College. Cruikshank played in all 34 games this season, posting 11 goals and six assists for 17 points.

Freshman Chad Sasaki earned the Paul Markovich award as the program's top student-athlete. Sasaki has a 3.85 cumulative grade-point average in his first year at CC.

Junior forward Jack Gates won the Dave Peterson Award as the most improved player after recording a career-high seven points (3g,4a) in 31 games this season, while forward Josiah Slavin earned the Bob Johnson Award for the team’s top freshman. Slavin finished his first season as a Tiger with 13 points (5g,8a), good for seventh on the team.

Graduate transfer forward Andrew Gaus won the Steve Ebert Award, given for the combination of dedication, desire, ability and sportsmanship that Ebert exemplified during his time as a Tiger. Ebert, a member of the Class of 1966, was killed in an Army air training plane crash in 1970. In his only season with the team, Gaus appeared in 29 games and posted five points (3g,2a).

Sophomore defenseman Bryan Yoon took home the Rodman Award, given each year to the player demonstrating the highest degree of sportsmanship. The award was founded in 1980 by Dr. Hugh Rodman and his wife, Crete. Yoon collected 17 points (1g,16a) in 33 games and finished eighth in the NCHC among blue-liners with 16 assists.

The family of Eric Jewett was named the recipient of the Joni Brandner Memorial Award. The award, initiated in 2001, is presented annually to individual(s) who have given their heart and soul through dedication to Tiger Hockey. Jewett, the chief executive roofer for Jewett Roofing, passed away last November from cancer. Jewett and his family are long time season ticket holders, sponsors, and founding partner donor to Robson Arena. Eric, who was proud to do the roofing on Honnen Arena, is survived by his wife, Carrie, and four children, Wyatt, Sophia, Emmy, and Maximus.