CC Hockey: Wilkie's Playoff return to North Dakota

This weekends NCHC 1st round series at No. 1 ranked North Dakota will be a full-circle moment for CC Tigers senior Chris Wilkie. The forward played his first two seasons with the Fighting Hawks before transferring to Colorado College.

"You want to say it's just another game but it obviously adds some heightened excitement going back there, a place I spent two years and had some good memories." said Wilkie.

The Tigers will need Wilkie's best this weekend. Right now he is the teams leading scorer, his 23 goals marks him top-3 in all of college hockey.

"Chris has had a great year. He's a goal scorer, that is evident, he is one of the best in the country." said Colorado College head coach Mike Haviland.

"He has been a rock, somebody we have been able to rely on all year long. I can't imagine where we would be without him. I don't think he wants his career to end where it started so I think guys will rally around him and play hard for him." said fellow senior forward Alex Berardinelli.

The best of three series starts Friday night.

