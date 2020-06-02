Broncos stop Football to Talk Racial Injustice as a Team

The Broncos players and staff jumped on a Zoom call Tuesday, but instead of talking scheme and working through the playbook, they tackled something much bigger than football.

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis initiated the call. It was an open discussion working through the events of the past week. Players were able to speak and ask questions, working towards better understanding each other and the problems our country is facing.

“I think today was great for us as a team to start that dialogue and we kind of split it up offensively and defensively. That was great for Joe to be able to do that for us and also give us a chance to talk and let it be heard how we feel." said Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.

Head Coach Vic Fangio was asked about Justin Simmons and the peaceful protest he conducted this weekend. He called Justin 'one of the guys that will help us find solutions.' He called Justin a great person and a great leader. He is also ready to cheer on any of his players who chose to participate in protesting.

"I encourage all of them to do what they feel is the best to do, just to be safe. I think peaceful, constructive protests are good. If they feel like they need to play a part in that, I’m all for it.” said Coach Fangio.

Coach says if the world could work more like an NFL team, we would all be better off.

"We’re a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL. We live in a great atmosphere. Like I alluded to earlier, we’re lucky. We all live together joined as one for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”