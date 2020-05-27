Broncos set time, date for preseason game at new SoFi Stadium

The Broncos 2020 preseason is finally set.

On Wednesday, the team released the time and date for their 3rd preseason game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos will play at the brand new SoFi Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 29th. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Other preseason dates:

Week 1: vs. San Francisco (Saturday, Aug. 15th, 7:05 p.m.)

Week 2: vs Chicago (Saturday, Aug. 22nd, 7:05 p.m.)

Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams

Wee 4: at Arizona (Thursday, Sep. 3rd, 8:00 p.m.)

Regular Season:

Week 1: vs Tennessee (Monday, Sep. 14th, 8:10 p.m.)

Week 2: at Pittsburgh (Sunday, Sep. 20th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday, Sep. 27th, 2:25 p.m.)

Week 4: at. NY Jets (Thursday, Oct. 1st, 6:20 p.m.)

Week 5: at New England (Sunday, Oct. 11th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 6: vs Miami (Sunday, Oct. 18th, 2:05 p.m.)

Week 7: vs Kansas City (Sunday, Oct. 25th, 2:25 p.m.)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Atlanta (Sunday, Nov. 8th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 10: at Las Vegas (Sunday, Nov. 15th, 2:25 p.m.)

Week 11: vs LA Chargers (Sunday, Nov. 22nd, 2:05 p.m.)

Week 12: vs New Orleans (Sunday. Nov. 29th, 2:05 p.m.)

Week 13: at Kansas City (Sunday, Dec. 6th, 6:20 p.m.)

Week 14: at Carolina (Sunday, Dec. 13th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 15: vs Buffalo (Dec. 19th or 20th, TBD)

Week 16: at LA Chargers (Dec. 26th or 27th, TBD)

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas (Sunday, Jan. 3rd, 2:25 p.m.)