Broncos use franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons

The Denver Broncos have placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons, the team announced Friday.

Simmons is expected to receive about $11.5 million for his 2020 salary if the teams do not reach a long-term agreement by the start of the regular season.

Simmons started all 16 games for the Broncos in 2019, recording four interceptions, 15 deflections, and 93 total tackles last year. Simmons has played in Denver all four years of his NFL career. He was selected in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

John Elway, Denver's President of Football Operations and General Manager, said a longer deal with Simmons is still a possibility

"We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he's a big priority for us," Elway said Friday. "This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same — to make sure that Justin is a Bronco for a long time."

The Broncos finished the 2019 regular season with a 7-9 record.