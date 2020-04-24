Broncos address defensive holes with trio of 3rd round picks

The Denver Broncos focused on defense with two of their three 3rd round draft picks Friday in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos scooped up Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia with the 77th overall pick. Later in the draft, Denver picked LSU offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry 83rd overall before selecting Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim 95th.

Ojemudia will help replace Broncos veteran Chris Harris, who signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. Cushenberry was part of the 2019 LSU national championship team, who finished 15-0 in his senior year.

The Broncos have five more picks in the final four rounds of the draft:

4th round, 118th overall

5th round, 178th overall

6th round, 181st overal

7th round, 252nd overall

7th round, 254th overall

The final day of the 2020 NFL Draft begins Saturday at 10:00 a.m.