Broncos players, coaches join Floyd demonstration in Denver

Players and coaches for the Denver Broncos joined demonstrations in downtown Denver on Saturday.

Players wore black T-shirts with the words “Justice for George Floyd” and the fist of power emblazoned on the front in memory of the handcuffed black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes last month in Minnesota. Many Broncos also wore black face masks with the phrase “I can't breathe” written in white letters.

Safety Kareem Jackson was instrumental in organizing the Broncos' participation. Jackson says the players needed to march with demonstrators to show their support for racial justice and police reform.