Broncos pick up star RB Melvin Gordon in free agency

The Broncos have added some firepower to their backfield.

On Thursday, Denver agreed to terms with pro-bowl running back Melvin Gordon in free agency, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The deal is reportedly for $16 million over two years, with $13.5 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Gordon was previously a running back with the Broncos AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The deal gives support to Phillip Lindsay in the run game, who rushed for 1,011 yards and found the endzone seven times in the 2019 season.

Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler, but ran for a career-low 612 rushing yards last season. Gordon still scored nine touchdowns, but his carries were hindered by Chargers breakout star Austin Ekeler.

