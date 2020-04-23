Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with 15th pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos indeed added depth to their receiving core, selecting Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

For weeks the rumors swirled over President and General Manager John Elway picking a wideout, helping add another target for second-year QB Drew Lock. The Broncos had their pick of Jeudy or Oklahoma junior CeeDee Lamb when they arrived on the clock. They chose the two-time first team all-SEC player.

Can't think of a better place to be than Mile High City. @Broncos Country, let's get to work ��. Check out my #PaniniInstant card here https://t.co/ve9y6ufuBx #NFLDraft #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/oIBUsbrCZ4 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) April 24, 2020

Jeudy was a breakout star with the 2018 Crimson Tide team, catching 68 balls for 1,315 yards in the Tide's run to the national title game. He was named the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, bestowed upon the top receiver in college football.

Jeudy continued to turn heads in 2019, finishing just shy of his sophomore year stats with 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Shortly after his selection by the Broncos, Jeudy said he expected to be picked a bit sooner, but admitted the draft is "crazy" and "you never know what is going to happen." Jeudy also said he believes he's the best receiver in his class. He was picked just behind his teammate, Henry Ruggs III, who went 12th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thrilled to be able to select Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick.



He’s an explosive player who was the top WR on our board. Jerry’s an excellent route runner who knows how to get open, and he’s from a winning program at Alabama.



Excited to add Jerry to the Broncos! pic.twitter.com/hMGlVyCs2A — John Elway (@johnelway) April 24, 2020

Other Broncos players expressed their excitement for Jeudy to join the team, including his new quarterback Drew Lock.

The Broncos front office will be busy again Friday, with three picks in the next two rounds of the draft. Denver has the 46th overall pick in the second round, followed by the 77th, 83rd (from Pittsburgh via trade), and 95th (from San Francisco, via trade).