Broncos named Finalist for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

The Denver Broncos' impact on the Colorado community is unmatched. It's because of that outreach that the team has been nominated as one of four finalists for the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

They are only the second NFL team ever to be named a finalist in the history of the award which recognizes "how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

As a finalist, the Broncos will receive a $25,000 grant towards the teams charaties. If they win, they will receive an additional $75,000. The winner will be announced at the 2020 ESPY's.

