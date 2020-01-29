Broncos hire Rich Hurtado as VP of Football Administration

The Denver Broncos have hired Rich Hurtado as the team’s vice president of football administration, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway announced on Wednesday.

Hurtado has 15 years of experience negotiating contracts as a team executive or player agent. He spent the last 11 years as an agent/executive for Creative Artists Agency (formerly Five Star Athlete Management) after four seasons working in football administration with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Broncos, Hurtado will lead the club’s negotiating and structuring of all player contracts. He also will be responsible for managing the Broncos’ salary cap as well as ensuring the club’s contract compliance with the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

During his tenure with CAA, Hurtado worked with Sports Division Co-Head Todd France managing negotiations and CBA-related matters for 70 NFL clients totaling more than $2.5 billion in total contracts.

In addition to working on nearly $1 billion worth of free agent deals with CAA, Hurtado helped negotiate more than $1 billion in contract extensions, including record-breaking deals for All-Pros Fletcher Cox (2016), DeAndre Hopkins (2017) and Aaron Donald (2018). He has worked closely with the Broncos over the years negotiating contracts between the team and players such as cornerback Aqib Talib (2014 free-agent contract), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (2015 extension) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (2016 extension).

Before working as a player agent, Hurtado spent four years (2005-08) in football administration with the Philadelphia Eagles. Originally hired by the Eagles as a football administration intern in 2005, Hurtado worked as a salary cap analyst for the team before being promoted to manager of football administration.

With the Eagles, Hurtado managed the organization’s salary cap planning, research and compliance functions. He served as the team’s primary liaison with the NFL Management Council regarding CBA matters and worked closely with Vice President of Player Personnel Howie Roseman on contract negotiations.

Hurtado graduated with honors from the University of Florida in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in Decision and Information Sciences (DIS). After working for eight years as a managing consultant at IBM, he went on to earn his MBA from Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business in 2006.