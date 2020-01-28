Broncos hire Mike Shula as Quarterbacks Coach

The Denver Broncos have named Mike Shula as quarterbacks coach, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced on Tuesday.

Shula has been a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator in each of his last 20 seasons in the NFL. He most recently worked as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2018-19 when Broncos Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur was the team’s head coach.

QUOTE FROM BRONCOS HEAD COACH VIC FANGIO ON MIKE SHULA:

“Mike is a well-respected coach around the league, especially when it comes to developing quarterbacks. The familiarity he has with Pat [Shurmur] is an added bonus, but what’s most impressive is Mike’s proven track record coaching quarterbacks at many different stages of their careers. We’re fortunate to add someone with his depth of experience, coaching ability and unique perspective to our staff."

With the Giants in 2019, Shula worked closely with quarterback Daniel Jones (284-459, 3,027 yds., 24 TD, 12 INT), who became just the second player in NFL history with at least 24 touchdown passes and 12 or fewer interceptions during his rookie season. He also worked with quarterback Eli Manning in 2018 as the 15th-year veteran completed a personal-best 66 percent of his passes and registered the lowest interception percentage (1.9) of his career.

Before joining the Giants, Shula spent seven seasons with Carolina as the team’s quarterbacks coach (2011-12) and offensive coordinator (2013-17).

Shula was instrumental in the development of quarterback Cam Newton, the Panthers’ No. 1 overall draft choice in 2011. Newton was selected to three Pro Bowls (2011, ’13, ’15) and was chosen as the NFL Most Valuable Player during the 2015 season as Carolina advanced to Super Bowl 50 against the Broncos.

As Jacksonville’s quarterback coach from 2007-10, Shula helped David Garrard total the NFL’s seventh-best TD-to-INT ratio (71 TD, 41 INT) during that four-year period. The Jaguars advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2007 as Garrard (2,509 yds., 18 TD, 3 INT) ranked third in the NFL with a 102.2 passer rating.

From 2003-06, Shula was the head coach at the University of Alabama, where he coached the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 (.531) record. Alabama’s 2005 team finished 10-2 with a Cotton Bowl victory and a No. 8 final ranking in the Associated Press poll.

Shula coached the Dolphins’ quarterbacks from 2000-02, the first three years following Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s retirement. Quarterbacked by Jay Fiedler, Miami won 11 games and advanced to the postseason in each of Shula’s first two seasons on staff.

Shula’s first opportunity as an offensive coordinator came with Tampa Bay from 1996-99 under Head Coach Tony Dungy. The 1997 Bucs squad featured the most offensive Pro Bowl selections (4) in team history at the time with running back Mike Alstott, center Tony Mayberry, running back Warrick Dunn and quarterback Trent Dilfer all being named to the NFC team.

A former quarterback for the Buccaneers during the 1987 season, Shula began his coaching career with Tampa Bay as an offensive assistant from 1988-90. He served as a coaching assistant with Miami from 1991-92 and then coached tight ends for Chicago from 1993-95.

Shula played quarterback at Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide’s starter from 1984-86. He led Alabama to a 24-11-1 (.681) record before being selected by Tampa Bay in the 12th round (313th overall) of the 1987 NFL Draft.

He is the son of Don Shula, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and the winningest head coach in NFL history. His brother, Dave Shula, was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals from 1992-96 and currently coaches wide receivers for Dartmouth College.

Mike Shula graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and was born on June 3, 1965, in Baltimore.