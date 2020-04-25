Broncos fill gaps, add depth in rounds 4-7 of NFL Draft

General Manager John Elway and the Broncos kept the focus on the offense Saturday, selecting five players in the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the 4th round, Denver picked up TE Albert Okwuegbunam out of MIssouri. Okwuegbunam was former teammate with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, and was thrilled to get the call from the front office.

"I can't even explain how fired up I am to get in this new offense," Okwuegbunam said Saturday. "Just to have that chemistry and trust and confidence already established there [with Lock]. Obviously I'm gonna have to learn a new offense and get comfortable in that. But as far as that connection already being there...that's awesome." >

The Broncos followed up the offense pick with a defender, linebacker Justin Strnad who was chosen 178th overall in the 5th round. Strnad averaged more than 8 tackles a game in his final season with Wake Forest.

Just three picks later, Elway and the Broncos bolstered the offensive line, taking guard Netane Muti. Muti turned heads at the NFL Combine, completing 44 reps on the bench press. His performance at 225 lbs. was the fourth-best in Combine history. Muti, out of Fresno State, was selected 181st.

Denver's final two picks came at the tail end of the draft. In the seventh round, Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was chosen 252nd. Edge rusher Derrek Tuszka was picked 254th out of North Dakota State.