Broncos eye top wide receiver prospects ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

If the Broncos are truly "all-in" on young quarterback Drew Lock, it's time to build his supporting cast.

Rumors continue to swirl that Denver will elect to draft a wide receiver with their 15th overall pick in Thursday's first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. President and General Manager John Elway addressed those rumors during a pre-draft press conference, acknowledging a wide-out is on the team's radar.

"It's kind of like 'what flavor do you like' because it's a very deep draft when it comes down to receivers," Elway said. "I think everybody obviously is going to have different views on what they think is the best fit for them, but obviously there's a lot of good wideouts. It's hard to say exactly how it's going to fall, but I think the good thing is and fortunate thing for us is, as you said, we do need a wideout and it's a deep class."

Denver could look to scoop up CeeDee Lamb from Okahoma, or one of the 1-2 tandem of Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III at Alabama. All three are top prospects in the 2020 draft, and are expected to be selected early-to-mid 1st round.

Denver also hasn't ruled out the possibility of trading their pick, depending on who's available (and who's left) as the magic 15 spot approaches.

"We're preparing ourselves to go in either direction. We always look at the possibility of possibly going up and we'll continue to do that, but we're also looking at going back [...] We're looking at all those combinations."

Denver's success in the draft could come from their plethora of middle-round picks. The Broncos have one second round pick (46th) and three third round picks (77, 83, 95).

The NFL Draft is split up into three days, and will be held remotely for the first time in league history due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The opening round of the draft is set for Thursday at 6:00 p.m.