Broncos draft speedy WR KJ Hamler in second round of 2020 NFL Draft

In a surprise move Friday the Denver Broncos picked up another wide receiver, selecting Penn State's KJ Hamler 46th overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hamler is known for his incredible acceleration and speed, and was highly regarded as one of the fastest players available in the 2020 Draft. He has run a sub-4.3 40 time, but did not participate in the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash due to a tweaked hamstring.

We’ve taken WR KJ Hamler from Penn State with the 46th overall pick. He’s an electric player with excellent speed and high character.



KJ’s also an outstanding kickoff and punt returner who can help us on special teams. pic.twitter.com/kPkbjuKg5w — John Elway (@johnelway) April 25, 2020

Hamler declared for the draft after his sophomore year. He caught 56 passes for 904 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2019 during Penn State's 11-2 season. He also was the primary return man for the Nittany Lions, racking up 513 kick return yards on 25 attempts.

Hamler is the second wide receiver picked by the Broncos in the draft. Denver selected Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy 15th overall in the first round. The duo will join Courtland Sutton as the primary targets for young Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in the 2020 season.