Broncos Steve Atwater heading to Hall of Fame

It was a simple matter of safeties first.

Safeties Troy Polamalu and Steve Atwater have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will be joined by running back Edgerrin James, receiver Isaac Bruce and guard Steve Hutchinson.

Polamalu made it in on his first ballot. He played all 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowls and four All-Pro honors. He also redefined what could be done at the position.

He lined up next to linebackers and linemen or sometimes all the way back with the defensive backs and made plays from everywhere.