Broncos Sign Graham Glasgow to Four-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos on Monday signed unrestricted free-agent guard Graham Glasgow to a four-year contract, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway announced.

“Graham is a big, powerful and tough ascending player who was one of the top interior offensive linemen on the market,” Elway said. “Over the course of his pro and college career, he’s shown incredible durability and been very productive. Graham’s best football is ahead of him and he fills a big need for us.”

Glasgow (6-6, 310 pounds) is a fifth-year offensive lineman who has played 62 career games (58 starts) with the Lions after they selected him in the third round (95th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft from the University of Michigan. The only player in the NFL to start at least 14 games at each of the three interior offensive line positions over the last four years, Glasgow has started 32 career games at guard (18 LG; 14 RG) along with 26 games at center.

Glasgow became a starter in the sixth game of his rookie season in 2016, and his 58 starts since that time trail only four NFL interior offensive linemen (Jason Kelce, Phi.; Alex Mack, Atl.; Joe Thuney, N.E.; Cody Whitehair, Chi.). His 3,648 offensive snaps played since becoming a starter in 2016 are the 13th most among NFL interior offensive linemen, and he has allowed the eight-fewest sacks (7) among that position group during that period per Pro Football Focus (min. 700 snaps).

In 15 starts (14 RG; 1 C) for the Lions in 2019, Glasgow was one of eight NFL interior offensive linemen to not allow a sack (Pro Football Focus, min. 700 snaps) and was called for just three penalties. Blocking for three different starting quarterbacks, Glasgow helped the Lions rank 10th in the NFL in passing yards per game (243.8).

Glasgow was a four-year starter at Michigan after beginning his collegiate career as a walk-on. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference as a redshirt senior in 2015 after starting all 13 games at center.

An Aurora, Ill., native, Glasgow attended Marmion Academy in Aurora, Ill., and was born on Aug. 19, 1992.