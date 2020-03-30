Broncos Re-Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos on Monday re-signed unrestricted free-agent outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway announced.

Attaochu (6-3, 252 pounds) is a seventh-year player who has appeared in 61 career games (18 starts) during his first six seasons with Denver (2019), the New York Jets (2018) and the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2014-17). His career totals include 99 tackles (79 solo), 15.5 sacks (105.5 yds.), two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Selected by the Chargers in the second round (50th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft from Georgia Tech, Attaochu played 12 games (5 starts) with the Broncos this past season after joining the team in Week 5. He tallied 17 tackles (12 solo), and 3.5 sacks (19.5 yds.)—all in the team’s final four games—to go along with one fumble recovery.

In 11 games with the Jets in 2018, Attaochu posted nine tackles (7 solo), two sacks (15 yds.) and one forced fumble. He registered 10 sacks (71 yds.) in his four seasons with the Chargers, including a career-best six sacks (39 yds.) in 2015.

Attaochu attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. He was born on Jan. 17, 1993, in Ibadan, Nigeria.