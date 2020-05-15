Broncos Preseason games announced with Dates and Times

Three dates and start times for the Denver Broncos 2020 preseason schedule were announced on Friday.

The Broncos will open the preseason with consecutive home games against the San Francisco 49ers (Saturday, Aug. 15 – 7:05 p.m. MDT) and Chicago Bears (Saturday, Aug. 22 – 7:05 p.m. MDT) at Empower Field at Mile High. The team will then wrap up the exhibition schedule with road games against the Los Angeles Rams (date/time TBD: Aug. 27-30) and Arizona Cardinals (Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. MST).

The Broncos have an agreement with 9NEWS/KTVD-20 to televise the club’s preseason games locally for the 10th consecutive year. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Rod Mackey (sideline reporter) will return for their second season together on the broadcast.

For the 51st consecutive season, KOA NewsRadio (850 AM & 94.1 FM) will broadcast all Broncos games as the team’s flagship radio station with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline reporter) returning on the call. The Fox (103.5 FM) will simulcast games for the eighth consecutive year along with the more than 70 Broncos Radio Network affiliates located throughout the Rocky Mountain West.

Additionally, Denver’s Spanish radio home of the Broncos, KNRV (1150 AM), will broadcast all home and away games for the fifth consecutive year. Carlos Valdez (play-by-play) and Salvador Hernandez (analyst) will serve as network talent.