Broncos London Game with Falcons Canceled

The NFL announced Monday that all NFL games will be played on US soil in 2020. For the Broncos, that means no London match up with the Falcons.

This year would have been the Broncos first international game since 2010. It was one of five scheduled international games league wide, four were supposed to be played in London and one in Mexico City.

NFL STATEMENT:

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK. We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

The NFL will be releasing the full 2020 game schedule Thursday night.