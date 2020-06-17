Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Less than two weeks after leading dozens of Broncos players in a downtown march through Denver, safety Kareem Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was first reported Wednesday afternoon by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said Jackson has cold-like symptoms but is expected to make a full recovery. Michael Spencer, with our sister station in Denver (CBS4), confirmed the initial report and added Jackson received his test results last weekend after feeling sick on a flight from Los Angeles to Houston (Jackson's current residence).

Jackson was one of about 50 Broncos players and staffers who marched through downtown Denver June 6th to protest police brutality and raise awareness about racial inequality in America. Jackson was one of the main organizers of the event, and wore a mask throughout a majority of the afternoon. The Broncos were tailed by thousands of supporters who marched alongside the players.

Jackson is the second Broncos player to be publicly diagnosed with COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus. Linebacker Von Miller announced he was positive for the virus back in April and has since made a full recovery.