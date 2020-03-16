Broncos, Brandon McManus to fund 100,000+ Meals for Local Families

To help those affected by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) health crisis, the Denver Broncos have made a commitment to fund 100,000 meals for the community through a donation to the Food Bank of the Rockies, the team announced on Monday.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, through his Project McManus Foundation, has also pledged 20,000 additional meals on his own to support the Food Bank. The donations will help feed families and children affected by school and related-activity closures as well as wage disruptions stemming from COVID-19.

“This gift from the Broncos and Joe Ellis along with Brandon McManus exemplifies their immense generosity, leadership, and care for people facing hunger as we fight this pandemic,” CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies Erin Pulling said. “We thank them for partnering with Food Bank of the Rockies to distribute desperately needed food and essentials during this time of unprecedented need. With this gift and community support, Food Bank of the Rockies will be here for our community.”

The Food Bank of the Rockies is in need of funds and has set up multiple mobile pantries across the Denver-Metro area to provide non-perishable food for those in need.

The organization requests that individuals refrain from hosting food drives at the current time and is currently looking for volunteers.

The Broncos have been in constant communication with their community partners and will continue to look for ways to make an impact. For more information on how Broncos’ community partners helping as COVID-19 impacts Colorado, please click here.