Broncos Acquire DT Jurrell Casey from Tennesee

The Denver Broncos on Thursday acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from Tennessee in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick (237th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway announced.

“Jurrell Casey is a top-flight defensive lineman who has been among the most productive players in the NFL at his position,” Elway said. “What stands out with Jurrell is how hard he plays, providing a consistent interior pass rush and coupling that with a strong presence against the run. In addition to being a perennial Pro Bowler, Jurrell is a respected locker room and community presence who brings strong leadership qualities to the Broncos.”

Casey (6-1, 305 pounds) is a 10th-year player who has started 137-of-139 regular-season games played and five postseason contests during his first nine seasons with Tennessee. His regular-season career totals include 493 tackles (325 solo), 51 sacks (355 yds.), 12 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Selected by Tennessee in the third round (77th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft from the University of Southern California, Casey has played in at least 14 games in every season of his career. His 139 games played (T-4th) and 7,071 defensive snaps played (4th) are both in the top five among NFL defensive linemen since 2011.

In 2019, he started all 17 games played (14 reg. season; 3 postseason), finishing with 44 tackles (26 solo), five sacks (42 yds.), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He helped the Titans reach the AFC Championship by registering eight tackles (6 solo), 2.5 sacks (13 yds.) and one forced fumble in playoff action.

Casey was named a second-team All-Pro season in 2013 after posting 55 tackles (38 solo) and a career-best 10.5 sacks (60.5). During each of the last seven years, Casey has recorded at least 40 tackles and five sacks (one of four defensive linemen - Calais Campbell, Ari./Jac.; Carlos Dunlap, Cin.; Cameron Jordan, N.O. to accomplish that feat.)

Only two active defensive linemen (Aaron Donald - LAR, 2014-19; Geno Atkins – Cin.; 2014-19) have appeared in more consecutive Pro Bowls (5) than Casey. His 51 sacks are the fifth-most in Titans history, and since 2011 that total trails only Atkins, Donald and Gerald McCoy (T.B. / Car.) among interior defensive linemen.

In 2018, Casey notched 62 tackles (36 solo) and seven sacks (47.5 yds.) as the Titans ranked third in scoring defense (18.9 ppg) and eighth in total defense (333.4 ypg). It marked the third time in his career (2014, 17-18) he reached 60 tackles and at least five sacks, which is the most among defensive linemen since 2011.

A two-time Titans Walter Payton Man of the Year (2016, ‘18), Casey was a two-year starter at Southern California. He recorded 138 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a Trojan.

Casey is a native of Long Beach, Calif., and was born on Dec. 5, 1989.