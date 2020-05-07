Broncos release 2020 schedule

Let the predictions begin.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos complete schedule for the 2020 season was released. Despite ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic hampering play come fall, the NFL has continued to move forward with its offseason.

The Broncos will open their season in primetime on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. Their first road test will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 on September 20th. Denver's Thursday Night Football games arrives on Week 4, when the Broncos will travel to the east coast against the Jets (Thurs. Oct. 1st. 6:20 p.m.).

Last season, the Broncos finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the 4th consecutive year. Denver was supposed to play in London during the 2020 season, but the NFL canceled all overseas games due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Denver's 2020 Schedule:

Preseason:

Week 1: vs. San Francisco

Week 2: vs Chicago

Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams

Wee 4: at Arizona

Regular Season:

Week 1: vs Tennessee (Monday, Sep. 14th, 8:10 p.m.)

Week 2: at Pittsburgh (Sunday, Sep. 20th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday, Sep. 27th, 2:25 p.m.)

Week 4: at. NY Jets (Thursday, Oct. 1st, 6:20 p.m.)

Week 5: at New England (Sunday, Oct. 11th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 6: vs Miami (Sunday, Oct. 18th, 2:05 p.m.)

Week 7: vs Kansas City (Sunday, Oct. 25th, 2:25 p.m.)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Atlanta (Sunday, Nov. 8th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 10: at Las Vegas (Sunday, Nov. 15th, 2:25 p.m.)

Week 11: vs LA Chargers (Sunday, Nov. 22nd, 2:05 p.m.)

Week 12: vs New Orleans (Sunday. Nov. 29th, 2:05 p.m.)

Week 13: at Kansas City (Sunday, Dec. 6th, 6:20 p.m.)

Week 14: at Carolina (Sunday, Dec. 13th, 11:00 a.m.)

Week 15: vs Buffalo (Dec. 19th or 20th, TBD)

Week 16: at LA Chargers (Dec. 26th or 27th, TBD)

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas (Sunday, Jan. 3rd, 2:25 p.m.)

