BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Tyler Bey returned to the lineup and scored 16 points, McKinley Wright IV had 15 and No. 23 Colorado beat Washington 76-62, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Huskies.

Lucas Siewert added 12 points for Colorado, which has won nine of its last 11 games. Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 points for Washington, which lost its third straight.