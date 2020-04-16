Bednar: Avalanche players training, resting during suspended NHL season

The Colorado Avalanche are taking full advantage of the suspended NHL season, using it to rest up and tweak their training, according to Avs head coach Jared Bednar Thursday.

The NHL season came to a halt on March 12th, when the league announced it would suspend the remainder of the 2019-2020 calendar indefinitely due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Many Avs players returned home across the country or overseas at that time, waiting for the call to return to Denver.

Coach Bednar stressed to his players to work on their game from home, and take advantage of the break in the action.

"We're just treating it like its a shortened off-season right now," Bednar said in a conference call Thursday. "We're looking ahead to find the things we can get better at, we want to stress when we get back together as a group and how we'll approach it. Certainly just trying to put in some work so we can prepare our team as best as possible when we come back."

The Avalanche sit second in the Western Conference with 92 points (42-20-8) just behind the St. Louis Blues. The season was suspended with 12 games left in the regular season for the Avs.

