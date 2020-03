Pavel Francouz made 30 saves in a career-best sixth straight win, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2.

Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Kaut also scored for the Avalanche, who matched a season high with their sixth-straight win. Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves.