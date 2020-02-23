Avalanche beat Kings 2-1 in shootout to extend road streak

Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche earned their sixth straight road win with 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Ryan Graves scored for the Avalanche, who have won 11 of their past 15 games. Pavel Francouz saved two shots in the shootout after making 20 saves through overtime for his third straight win.

Austin Wagner scored on a penalty shot and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Kings, who had won three of four. Colorado tied it at 1 when Graves scored on a wrist shot through traffic at 16:35 of the second period.