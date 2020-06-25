Australia, New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup in what FIFA suggests could be the last time the tournament is played every four years.

The island neighbors beat Colombia 22-13 in a vote by the FIFA Council. FIFA President Gianni Infantino voted for Australia and New Zealand to stage the first 32-team Women’s World Cup. He then revived a suggestion aired at last year’s tournament in France to stage it every two years.

The winning bid proposed 12 cities with seven in Australia and five in New Zealand. It includes the main stadium used for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. After a successful World Cup last year, FIFA wants the next women’s tournament to further establish its independence from the men, and show it is commercially attractive.