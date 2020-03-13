All events at Empower Field canceled for next 30 days

Empower Field at Mile High will be closed, and all scheduled events in the next 30 days will be canceled, according to a release on the stadium's Twitter Friday amid concerns of COVID-19, or the Coronavirus spreading in Colorado.

Empower Field was initially scheduled to host the Monster Energy AMA Supercross April 4th. Monster Jam is also planned at Empower Field April 18th, a date that falls outside the stadium's current 30-day moratorium.

According to the release, Empower Field said the health and safety of their fans are the "#1 priority," and updates will be shared when available.