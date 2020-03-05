Air Force's Season Ends with Loss in Mountain West Quarterfinals

Air Force men’s basketball fell to #5/5 San Diego State, 73-60, to be eliminated from the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Championship in quarterfinals action Thursday morning at Thomas & Mack Center. Sophomore AJ Walker led the Falcons with a game-high 18 points.

Air Force, playing as the nine-seed, was unable to hold a 37-33 halftime lead, as the top-seeded Aztecs stormed back by out-scoring the Falcons 40-23 in the second half.

Walker, who averaged 21.0 points per game for the Falcons at the tournament, went 7 of 14 from the field and 3 of 7 from three point range. Caleb Morris added 12 points and Sid Tomes 10. Tomes and Ryan Swan led the Falcons with five rebounds each. Lavelle Scottie added three steals.

Jordan Schakel led San Diego State with 17 points. Malachi Flynn and Yanni Wetzel scored 16 points each.

Air Force shot 60 percent from the field in the field half and 53.8 percent from three point range to take the early four point halftime lead.

San Diego State rallied in the second half, utilizing a 13-1 run to pull away.

Air Force caps the season with a 12-20 overall record and 5-13 mark in conference play, good for a ninth place finish. The Falcons graduate five seniors in LeSean Brown, Caleb Morris, Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan and Sid Tomes. The group won three MW tournament games during their four years, the most of any class at Air Force.