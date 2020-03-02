Air Force's Lavelle Scottie Earns All-Mountain West

Senior Lavelle Scottie of Air Force men’s basketball was named Third Team All-Mountain West as voted by the league media.

Voting was conducted independent of Mountain West oversight by media directly covering teams in all 11 league markets. In markets where more than one outlet covers a team closely, beat reporters from competing publications or outlets submitted a joint ballot, giving each market one vote.

Scottie ranked ninth in the conference in scoring, averaging 15.8 ppg. The senior forward was even better in conference play, averaging 17.6 ppg, which is the second-best average by a Falcon in MW games, just behind is record 18.0 ppg set last year. As a junior, Scottie averaged 15.3 ppg to earn Third Team All-MW honors in 2018-19. Scottie enters the week with 1,519 career points, which ranks sixth all-time at Air Force. He is just eight points away from moving into fourth place.

Air Force returns to action at the Air Force Reserve 2020 Mountain West Basketball Championship, held March 4-7 in Las Vegas, Nev. The Falcons open March 4, at noon PT, in the 8-9 seed game against Fresno State.