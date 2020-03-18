Air Force's Brady Tomlak named Atlantic Hockey Best Defensive Forward

Air Force senior Brady Tomlak was named Atlantic Hockey’s best defensive forward, as announced Wednesday by the league office.

Tomlak is the second Air Force player to win this award as Ben Carey earned the honor in 2016.

Tomlak, a senior center from Oakland, Mich., was the only forward in Atlantic Hockey with more than 300 faceoffs (322), a faceoff winning percentage of more than 60 percent (.622) and a +/- above (+13) in conference games. His 20 points this season in league games only are the most among all players with more than 300 faceoff wins.