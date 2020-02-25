Air Force's Alex Schilling named AHA Goalie of the Week

Air Force sophomore Alex Schilling was named the PSE Event Housing Atlantic Hockey Association Goalie of the Week in leading the Falcons to five points against Mercyhurst, Feb. 21-22, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

Among AHA goalies who started more than one game last week, Schilling’s 0.96 GAA and his .957 saves percentage were the best in the league. In the series, he allowed just two goals in two games against the Lakers.

In game one, the Medina, Minn., native made 24 saves as Air Force earned two points in a 1-1 overtime tie (shootout win). He made 10 saves in the third period and one in overtime. In game two, he made 20 saves, including 10 in the third period, as Air Force won 2-1.

The weekly award is the second for Schilling this season as is the seventh weekly honor the Falcons have received this season.

Air Force (9-17-6, 9-11-6 AHA) travels to Rochester, N.Y., for a two-game league series against RIT, Friday-Saturday, Feb. 28-29.