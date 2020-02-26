Air Force shows out in Home-Finale, beats New Mexico

Air Force's five seniors came to play Wednesday night, accounting for 57 of the teams 60 points in their last game ever at Clune Arena.

The Falcons were able to rally and beat New Mexico for a much-needed conference win.

Lavelle Scottie led the way with a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds. Fellow senior Ryan Swan contributed a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Air Force will wrap up the regular season up the road in Fort Collins. Tip-off at Colorado State is set for 2 pm Saturday. The game will air on ESPN3.