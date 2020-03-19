Air Force football hires Jonathan Himebauch as tight ends coach

Jonathan Himebauch has joined the Air Force football staff as the tight ends coach, according to an announcement today from head coach Troy Calhoun. Himebauch comes to the Academy from the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL where he was the offensive line coach. The Vipers led the XFL in total offense (391.8) and rushing (165.6) in 2020.

Himebauch was the offensive line coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. Prior to that, he was with the Toronto Argonauts where he was the offensive line coach from 2017-18.

“Jonathan, Jessica and their family are such a natural fit for our football program and the Air Force Academy,” Head Coach Troy Calhoun said. “Both the depth and breadth of his playing and coaching experiences, along with his very sturdy leadership qualities are perfect for the Falcons.”

Himebauch joined the Argonauts midway through the 2017 season after previously serving as the team’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach during the 2015 season. The native of Greenwich, Conn., has 22 years of coaching experiences, including six seasons in the Canadian Football League and 10 with NCAA programs.

Himebauch helped establish a newfound running attach that helped fuel a playoff run for the Argos. In the nine games following his hiring, the team averaged over 100 yards rushing which was a more than 40-yard improvement. He helped guide Sean McEwen to East Division Most Outstanding Lineman honors while receiving his first-career CFL all-star nomination.

In 2015 he helped coach the offense that ranked third in total points (375) and first in total touchdowns (33). Under his tutelage, rookie offensive lineman Greg Van Roten and running back Brandon Whitaker were selected as an East Division all-stars.

His CFL experience has seen him work as offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the Edmonton Eskimos in 2014. While there, he coached a unit that helped the club finish first or second in most rushing categories including first in most average yards per rush (6.4) and second in most average yards per game (136.6). Led by the offensive line, the Eskimos finished first in total net yards (6,548) and most average yards of offense per game (363.8) while the team made an appearance in the Western Final.

While in Montreal from 2009-11, Himebauch helped the offense finish in the top two in the CFL all three seasons in both scoring and offense while producing league-wide stars. His offensive line was led by perennial all-stars Josh Bourke and Scott Flory, who earned CFL most outstanding lineman awards and paved the way for quarterback Anthony Calvillo to win the most outstanding player award in 2009. Calvillo was the East Division’s nominee for the same award the next two seasons. The offensive line was among the league leaders in fewest sacks allowed over a three-year period and running backs topped the 1,000-yard mark twice.

Hinebauch has coached the offensive lines at San Diego State, UNLV, San Barbara City College and Wake Forest. He was also the head coach at Harvard-Westlake High School in California. He began his professional coaching career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2003, where he was the offensive coach.

Hinebauch’s football experiences includes many years as a player, including one regular season game and a playoff game for the Argonauts in 1999. He spent time in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a member of the XFL with the Los Angeles Xtreme as well as NFL Europe with the Rhein Fire between 1998 and 2001.

He played college football at Southern California where he was a two-year starter at center while serving as team captain. He helped USC win the Rose Bowl over Northwestern in 1996. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from USC in 1988. He also earned a master’s in education from UNLV in 2001.

Coaching Career

2020: Offensive Line, Tampa Bay Vipers

2019: Offensive Line, San Antonio Commanders

2017-18: Offensive Line, Toronto Argonauts

2016: Offensive Line, Nevada

2015: Offensive Line/Assistant Head Coach, Toronto Argonauts

2014: Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator, Edmonton Eskimos

2012-13: Offensive Line, Wake Forest

2009-11: Offensive Line, Montreal Alouettes

2006-08: Offensive Line, San Diego State

2005: Head Coach, Harvard-Westlake High School

2004: Offensive Line, UNLV

2003: Offensive Line, Calgary Stampeders

2002: Offensive Line/Tight Ends, San Barbara City College

2000-01: Offensive Graduate Assistant, UNLV

1999: Offensive Line, Palo Verdes Peninsula High School

1998: Offensive Line, Damien High School