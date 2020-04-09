Air Force basketball adds Sydney Johnson as associate head coach

Air Force basketball continues to bring in fresh faces, naming Sydney Johnson associate head coach Thursday to back up new hire Joe Scott.

Johnson was the head coach at Fairfield University for eight seasons (2011-2019). He was fired fired following 9-22 record in his most recent season, and held a 116-147 record at the helm of the Stags.

Prior to his job at Fairfield, Johnson succeeded Scott as head coach of Princeton from 2007-2011, compiling a 66-53 record. The Tigers only NCAA Tournament appearance under Johnson came in 11, when Princeton lost in the opening round.

“It is an honor for me to join Coach Scott at Air Force and to assist him in re-energizing a program that he has already had an historic impact on,” Johnson said in a press release Thursday. “I know firsthand Coach Scott’s unwavering commitment to instilling confidence, toughness and cohesion in his players and I look forward to supporting him in building those same core values in our Falcons. I am thrilled to represent the Academy and grateful for the opportunity to work with some of the finest student-athletes in the country.”

Johnson played at Princeton from 1993 to 1997. He is the first hire under new Falcons head basketball coach Joe Scott.

