Air Force Hockey visits outdoor Ice at Falcon Stadium

The battle for the Pikes Peak trophy will be played under a new backdrop this year. Monday night, Air Force and Colorado College will take the outdoor ice at Falcon Stadium.

The Falcons got their first look at the transformed football field Tuesday. They got a tour of the operation and saw first hand how much goes into making an outdoor hockey game possible.

"They have to monitor the ice and he has a thing on his phone that he can tell the exact temperature from anywhere on the ice and I didn't realize what a big deal it was but there is actually a lot that goes into it." said Air Force junior Shawn Knowlton.

"I didn't realize how small it would look compared to the stadium but they said it's regulation size and yeah, we are excited to play here on Monday." said senior Matt Pulver.

Before they play Monday, Air Force will be in the stands at Falcon Stadium watching the Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night.

"Just seeing it come along, going from being out here in the Fall watching football games to now seeing the hockey rink in the middle of the field, it's a pretty cool experience." said Knowlton.

The NHL Stadium series game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. Air Force and Colorado College will take the ice Monday night with game time set for 5 p.m.