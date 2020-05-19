Air Force Football earns top-5 APR Ranking

Air Force had three athletic programs recognized by the NCAA for their latest multiyear NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR). Football, women’s gymnastics and wrestling teams all ranked in the top 10 percent for their sport.

Football was the top service academy and Mountain West program and tied for third nationally with a 995, trailing Mississippi (997) and Washington (999). The Falcons led the nation last year and have been in the top 10 nine straight seasons. Wrestling was fifth, trailing Stanford (1,000), Columbia-Barnard (998), Wisconsin (997) and Navy (996). Women's Gymnastics tied for first and was one of 25 schools with a perfect score (1,000).

Each year, the NCAA honors selected NCAA Division I sports teams by publicly recognizing their latest multiyear NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate. This announcement is part of the overall Division I academic reform effort and is intended to highlight teams that demonstrate a commitment to academic progress and retention of student-athletes by achieving the top APRs within their respective sports. Specifically, these teams posted multiyear APRs in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport. The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship (recruited and on varsity roster for non-scholarship schools). The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance.

FBS Football

1. Washington 999

2. Mississippi 997

3. Air Force 995

4. Northwestern 995

5. Clemson 993

6. Alabama 990

7. Cincinnati 990

8. Stanford 990

9. Wake Forest 990

10. Boston College 989

Wrestling

1. Stanford 1,000

2. Columbia-Barnard 998

3. Wisconsin 997

4. Navy 996

5. Air Force 995