Air Force Athletics finds positive in Canceled Sporting Events

Air Force athletics made the best of a bad situation recently. The department made deliveries of food items to a pair of Colorado Springs charities this week.

The food was slated for concessions sales for winter and spring sports, but due to the cancellation of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program found another use.

Bottled drinks of Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi and Aquafina water were donated along with various candy items, potato chips, cookies, cotton candy and muffins. In all, over 3,200 items were evenly divided and distributed to Tri-Lakes Cares and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

The deliveries were coordinated by Michael Jackson, Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation (AFAAC) food and beverage director, and his staff.